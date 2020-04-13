Storm Damage in Etowah County

Mother nature took aim at the south on Easter Sunday leaving behind a path of destruction caused by tornados, high winds, and severe flooding. Thankfully, no storm-related deaths were reported in east Alabama; however, Etowah County did have some minor injuries along with widespread damage.

As soon as the sun came up, the Gadsden-Etowah County Emergency Management and other agencies began working to assess damage in several areas of Etowah County. There were numerous reports of structural and agricultural damage across Reece City and the Keener Community. Much of the damage in this area was caused by toppled trees falling on cars and structures.

And in the part of Boaz that falls in Etowah County, there was also some devastation. The National Weather Service says an EF-2 tornado damaged at least 50 homes and structures in this area, located not far from Sardis City. There were at least two people with minor injuries from the storm. Many people want to help in situations like these, and the EMA says while they welcome the extra hands, they ask that for safety reasons, you go through their volunteer sign up process before showing up at any damage site.

Again, the EMA is asking those of you who want to help your neighbors with storm cleanup to check in at one of their Volunteer Receptions Centers. Those centers are located at: Northside Baptist Church in Reece City and the Training Center on Railroad Avenue near Boaz.