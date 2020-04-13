Storms Kill 24 People Across South

The same rash of severe weather that moved across northeast Alabama killed 24 people and leveled houses across several southern states before moving north. Let’s take a look at some of the damage in Mississippi where officials have reported at least 11 storm-related deaths. One storm survivor talks about the frightening moment that she realized what was happening. Georgia was also hit hard with at least six deaths reported from across that state.

This is a look at the damage from Upson County where you can see homes and other structures demolished as well as widespread toppled trees and power lines. And in the south, other deaths were reported in South Carolina and Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, at least 40 tornadoes spanned more than 1,200 miles during this severe weather outbreak.