Train Accident Leaves Two Dead

An early morning accident on Easter Sunday claimed the lives of two Heflin women. According to Cleburne County Coroner Adam Downs, 94-year-old Annie Beatrice Phillips and her daughter Debra Faye Johnson were near the train tracks at the intersection of Church Street and Oxford Street when the accident happened.

Downs says that it’s impossible to know what exactly happened since there were not any witnesses to the accident. But Downs says it appeared that Phillips had either sat on the tracks or she fell, and her daughter was trying to help her up. The driver of the Amtrak train made an attempt to stop once seeing the women, but couldn’t stop the train in time.