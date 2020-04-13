UPDATE: Statewide COVID-19 Numbers

More than 450 people with COVID-19 have been hospitalized throughout the state as the total number of cases nears 4,000. There are 3,762 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama. 62 people have died and there are 39 other deaths under investigation that could have been caused by the COVID-19 virus.

In Calhoun County, the number of confirmed cases sits at 61 and in Etowah County, there are 77 confirmed cases. 6 people in Etowah have died, and one death is currently under investigation.