Alabama Airlines Awarded Millions in Funding in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

To assist in the state’s response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the U-S Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration has awarded funds to more than 70 airports in the state. The more than $53.9 million in funding is a part of the Trump Administration’s newly created CARES Act Airport Grant Program. The funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the decline in passenger air travel and other airport business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

73 airports statewide will receive funds from the program. Anniston Regional Airport, the Northeast Regional Gadsden Airport, Talladega Municipal, and the Center-Piedmont-Cherokee County Regional Airport are included. The money awarded will be used for airport capital expenditures, operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and debt payments.