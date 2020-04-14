Alabama Parole Hearings to Resume

Alabama is set to resume parole hearings next month, but there will be changes to the process due to the current pandemic. Governor Ivey will allow the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles to hold hearings for inmates seeking early release without in-person participation from the public.

In March, the agency was forced to suspend the hearings temporarily due to social distancing guidelines enforced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hearings are expected to resume the week of May 18th.