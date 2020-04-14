Dorsey's Supermarket Installs Cart and Basket Sanitizer to Ensure Customer's Safety

With grocery stores being an essential business, many of them have had to change their hours of operation in order to sanitize the facility thoroughly on a daily basis to ensure customer’s safety. One local supermarket has purchased a device that puts them one step ahead in helping flatten the curve.



Dorsey’s Supermarket is the first in Calhoun County to purchase a cart and basket sanitizer. The device is set up outside the store for carts to go through right after it’s used by a customer. The supermarket has tripled its customers since the pandemic. Store Manager Perry Barnett says that Dorsey’s is also implementing other safety precautions to ensure customers feel safe while getting the necessary items they need.