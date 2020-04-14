Jacksonville State Univ. Upcoming Drive-Thru Testing Site

Jacksonville State University is also partnering with the Calhoun County Health Department to conduct COVID-19 Drive Thru Testing on its campus. The testing will be administered in the parking lot of Pete Mathews Coliseum this Thursday beginning at 10 a.m.

Those wanting to be tested for the virus must meet the criteria shown on your screen. A doctor’s order is not required at this testing site. For more information, contact the Calhoun County Health Department.