More than 264,000 Unemployment Claims Filed Amidst Pandemic

With the “Stay at Home” order set to expire at the end of this month, Ivey says it’s still too soon to predict which closure orders will be lifted and which ones will remain. During today’s press conference, Governor Ivey also announced that more than 264,000 Alabamians have filed for unemployment since the pandemic was declared. Around this time last year, there were 130,000 people unemployed throughout the state. Ivey has been in contact with each of the seven members of the Congressional Delegation to have them look into when the local economies could reopen on a district-by-district basis.