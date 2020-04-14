Oxford EMS Makes Operational Changes

Changes have been made to the City of Oxford’s Emergency Medical Services staff as the board looks for the organization to head in a new direction. The Oxford EMS is now under the temporary supervision of Interim Director Tom Dixon who says the organization undertook a reduction in force sometime last week. 13 employees were laid off who were in positions ranging from clerical staff to emergency medical technicians.



Dixon explains why the board made the decision to only keep paramedic and wheelchair services personnel. Another reasoning for narrowing the focus of the organization is the COVID-19 pandemic, and how it has resulted in reduced call volume-putting a financial strain on the organization. Dixon also says the non-profit organization was previously not being used what it was initially created for, and that is to provide emergency ambulance services to residents of Oxford.

Dixon adds that regardless of changes being made, Oxford residents’ are still the organization’s first priority. From now on, there will only be about 2 to 3 ambulances operating throughout the city of Oxford.