JSU 1-Day Drive-Thru Testing

A reminder that Jacksonville State University is hosting a one-day COVID-19 Drive Thru Testing site on campus. According to the Calhoun County Health Department, the testing will be administered in the parking lot of Pete Mathews Coliseum tomorrow, beginning at 10 a.m.

Those wanting to be tested for the virus must meet the criteria shown on your screen. A doctor’s order is not required at this testing site. For more information, contact the Calhoun County Health Department.