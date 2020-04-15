JSU's Respiratory Therapy Program Loans Ventilators to Local Hospitals

As healthcare workers prepare for a possible surge in patients due to COVID-19, a university saw fit to loan out its equipment to area hospitals. Jacksonville State University’s Respiratory Therapy program has loaned its ventilators to the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Anniston, Gadsden Regional Medical Center, and to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.

The respiratory program is the state’s only baccalaureate program and according to program Director Ed Goodwin, the equipment owned by the university is the same equipment hospitals use on a daily basis. Goodwin says the university works closely with the facilities and while the pandemic continues, the ventilators should be put to better use and will help the frontlines healthcare workers during this time.