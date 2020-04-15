Jacksonville Park and Recreation Center Employees Do Drive-by Visits in Community

The social distancing guidelines have been enforced nationwide for more than a month now, and community members are beginning to realize just how much they mean to one another. Employees with the Jacksonville Parks and Recreation Center decided to bring smiles to some faces in the community today while continuing to follow the social distancing guidelines.

With school out, and recreation centers temporarily closed, employees with the Jacksonville Parks and Recreation Center are missing their daily interactions with students in after-school programs and senior citizens who visit the recreation center. Burns says the drive-by visits are just another way to bring some positivity into the community during this tough time.