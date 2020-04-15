Sam's Club Offers Special Hours for COVID-19 Front Line Workers

What started out as an act of kindness from several retail warehouses has turned into a well deserved privilege for healthcare workers and first responders. Sam’s Club is reserving special shopping hours called “Hero Hours,” for healthcare workers and first responders amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The reserved shopping hours will be on Sunday’s from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. The “Hero Hours” will begin this Sunday, April 19th. Sam’s Club will also give out face masks and gloves during the special hours and encourage social distancing.