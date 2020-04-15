Statewide COVID-19 Update

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide has toppled 4,000. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are 4,149 people who have been infected with COVID-19. Out of the 122 reported deaths in the state, 75 of those deaths have been confirmed to be caused by the virus. In Calhoun County, 8 patients are being hospitalized at the Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center in Anniston, and the county has 62 confirmed cases.

Etowah County has 79 confirmed cases with a total of eight reported deaths and six of those deaths have been confirmed to be COVID-19 related. Talladega has 39 cases with one confirmed death. Throughout the state, there are now 525 COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized.