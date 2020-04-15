U.S. Factories Suffer Worst Production Month Since 1946

The pandemic has caused factories to shut down or slow its production, making the month of March the worst month for U.S. factories since 1946. The Federal Reserve says the industrial production plunged more than 5% in March as work at factories that make cars, aircraft, and many other goods have been halted to protect workers from COVID-19.

The manufacturing part of the federal report showed factory output fell more than 6% last month, making this the largest monthly decline since February of 1946, the end of World War II.