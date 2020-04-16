71K+ Unemployment Claims Filed in Alabama; Tracker Created to Check Status of Claims

The number of unemployment claims continue to rise and the Alabama Department of Labor has announced a new online tool that allows for those who have filed to track their claim’s status. During the week of April 5th through the 11th, the state Department of Labor reported more than 77,000 unemployment claims were filed online or by phone. Nearly 72,000 of those claims were COVID-19 related. Majority of the claims filed were from employees in an unclassified section followed by Manufacturing workers and those in Food Services and Retail.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, more than 2,700 residents in Calhoun County have filed for unemployment and nearly 4,000 employees in Etowah and Talladega Counties have filed. Jefferson County has the most unemployment claims as more than 10,000 people have filed there.



Those who have filed unemployment can now check to see the status of their claim, find out what the next steps are, and what to expect from the state Department of Labor. According to Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington, the Unemployment Insurance tracker will help thousands of Alabamaians find the information they need without having to spend hours trying to contact the Department of Labor. To track your claim, log on to labor.alabama.gov. You will need your Social Security and PIN numbers to log in.

