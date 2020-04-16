Back Forty Beer Company Transitions from Alcohol to Hand Sanitizer

A brewery and distillery in Etowah County has transitioned from crafting alcoholic beverages, to hand sanitizer. Like many other disinfectant products, hand sanitizer has been in high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Back Forty Beer Company in Gadsden has since switched from creating beer full-time, to also making hand sanitizer. Since restaurants, bars, and other businesses are longer able to host it’s regular customers, many employees have been laid off due to necessary cut backs.



However, the brewery was able to pick up another source of income and that has allowed the company to keep some of its employees. The best way to purchase hand sanitizer from Back Forty Beer Company is to log on to their social media pages to make a purchase. Collins says customers can purchase their items online, and come to the brewery to pick up their products.