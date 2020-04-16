COVID-19 Statewide Update

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports 4,404 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide as of this evening. There are 136 reported deaths with 82 of those deaths confirmed to be caused by the Coronavirus. The demographics based on patients who tested positive for the virus show that more than 73% of the patients were between the ages of 19 and 64. 23.2% of the patients were 65 years or older.



More than 47% of the COVID-19 patients throughout the state are white, nearly 38% are African American, and more than 12% of the patients’ race is unknown. The demographics according to the state health department also show that 57.1% percent of the patients are female, and more than 41% are male.

