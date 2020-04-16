Church of the Highlands' Volunteers Serve Lunch to Healthcare Workers Testing Site
Members with the “Church of the Highlands” in Oxford spent half their day serving medical workers with the Alabama Department of Public Health as they tested patients for COVID-19 at the Jacksonville testing site.
The volunteers served free breakfast, coffee, and lunch to the medical workers. The volunteers say they were honored to serve those men and women who put themselves in harms way daily to help set up and administer COVID-19 testing across the state.
