Deadly Marina Fire in Jackson County Park Ruled Accidental

Investigators have ruled a deadly fire at an Alabama marina earlier this year accidental. The flames broke out at a boat dock at Jackson County Park early in the morning on January 27. Fire officials said the wind quickly carried the flames from one boat to another. In all, the fire killed eight people.



According to Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus, the fire has been ruled accidental; however, the investigation could not determine the exact area of origin or the exact cause of the fire.