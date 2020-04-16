Hangout Music Festival Canceled until Next Year

An annual beachfront music festival held in Gulf Shores will not take place this year. Organizers for the Hangout Festival announced plans to postpone until next year due to restrictions in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

The group had debated postponing the music festival until fall, but decided to postpone until next May to maintain the event’s symbol as a summer kick-off party at the beach. Organizers said ticket holders who can’t commit to attending next year will be offered a full refund.