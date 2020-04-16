Kyra Williams & Four Others Sign with JSU Basketball

Former Jacksonville High School star Kyra Williams is returning to Jacksonville. The former JHS Golden Eagle has officially signed with Jacksonville State. Out of high school, Williams signed with Wallace State Community College. Last season she averaged 18.3 points per game and earned ACCC First Team All-Region honors. The basketball program announced five total signees Thursday (three women & two men).

Women



G - Kyra Williams (JHS, Wallace St.)

18.3 ppg / 1st Team All-Region

G - Imari Martin (Hazel Green, Wallace St.)

21.8 ppg / North Div. P.O.Y.

G - Kaiya Burnett (Pensacola St.)

16.2 ppg / 1st Team All-Panhandle Conf.

Men



G - Darian Adams (Carver-Mont., Troy)

G - Jay Pal (Omaha, NE)

