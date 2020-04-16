National Weather Service: "More than 100 Twisters in Easter Outbreak"



The National Weather Service has determined that Alabama had more tornadoes than any other state included in the Easter Sunday severe weather outbreak across the south. According to NWS Forecasters, more than 100 twisters struck the south in the outbreak on Sunday and Monday, and 21 of those tornadoes were in Alabama.

The storms killed more than 30 people with most of those deaths were in the state of Georgia. Thankfully, in our viewing area, only minor injuries were reported, but cleanup continues in the hardest hit areas of Etowah County.

