Calhoun County EMA COVID-19 Update

“Be prepared, not scared” is the message from the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency. It’s been working closely with first responders and health officials to monitor the pandemic in east Alabama. EMA Director Michael Barton shared an update during a live press conference today. He said that out of the 900 people tested for COVID-19 in Calhoun County, 63 of those were positive for the disease.



RMC’s Chief of Staff, Dr. Almena Free, is working with Barton and the EMA during this pandemic. She wants the public to know that the hospital is taking this matter seriously and is more than prepared to serve the community until the crisis is over.



Before wrapping up the press conference, Barton added that the pandemic is expected to peak next week in Calhoun County and last a couple of weeks. Barton said according to the national models he has studied, he anticipates the pandemic to wind down locally in mid-May.