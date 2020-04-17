Driver from Reece City Gets Caught in Easter Sunday Storms
Saturday, April 18, 2020
Take a look at the video that has surfaced from Sunday’s EF-2 tornado in Etowah County. A driver in Reece City recorded this video during the severe weather outbreak. The man said he was driving some backroads in Reece City to go home and get ready for work when the wind picked up, and he encountered multiple trees across the roads. He had to start, stop and backup several times to make it to where he was going safely.
