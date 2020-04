Many of you are using this time stuck at home to spruce up and maybe do some spring cleaning. We got word today on behalf of the Calhoun County Commission that the County Landfill is currently offering free residential landfill dumping on Mondays and Fridays. The landfill is located on Morrisville Road in Anniston and is open from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays.