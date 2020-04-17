Gadsden-Etowah EMA Offers Tornado Recovery Assistance

People in Etowah County who were impacted by the storm got some much needed assistance today. The Gadsden-Etowah County EMA set up an Emergency Services Center at Northside Baptist Church. Several agencies were on hand to help people with the recovery process.



Dozens of homes and other structures in Reece City, the Keener Community, and the Etowah County portion of Boaz were damaged in the Easter Sunday storm. Cole also wants to remind residents that we could get another round of severe weather Sunday, so be sure and secure and remove all debris before then to be safe.