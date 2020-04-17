JSU Football Finding Creative Ways To Workout

The Gamecocks are preparing for the 2020 football season amid the unknowns of the COVID-19 pandemic. JSU players are having to find creative ways to workout and get their bodies ready for the upcoming year. In the featured video, JSU head coach John Grass highlights how his players are getting themselves into gameday conditions during this time.

