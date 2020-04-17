Lemonade Stand Southeast AL Supports Medical Professionals During Pandemic
A familiar childhood activity is being used to support Alabama medical professionals who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 Pandemic. A group of girls in the small town of Taylor in southeast Alabama opened a lemonade stand.
Instead of keeping their profits, they used the money to purchase 20 lunch boxes to deliver to Flowers Hospital in Dothan. The lunches were handed off to critical care unit workers outside the hospital.
