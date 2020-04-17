Recommended Plans to Reopen Alabama

Here in Alabama today, Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth shared the Small Business Commission’s Phase One plan called “Reopen Alabama.” The plan recommends that retail businesses, restaurants, child care services, and close contact services such as salons and barber shops be allowed to reopen immediately. The task force recommends a May 1 opening date for medical facilities such as physical therapy care. The first day of May will also see the re-opening of entertainment venues, exercise facilities, and beaches.

May 11 is the target date to resume youth athletic activities such as baseball and softball. Governor Kay Ivey said she is reviewing these recommendations and has sent the report to the Coronavirus Task Force for final decisions.