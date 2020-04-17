Statewide COVID-19 Update

In Etowah County, there are now 87 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 8 reported deaths. Gadsden Mayor Sherman Guyton released that information in a press release today. The mayor urged people to continue to wear masks in public and continue practicing social distancing to help flatten the curve.

And statewide, the Alabama Health Department late this afternoon reported 4,571 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 149 deaths linked to the illness.

