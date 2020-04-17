Two Possible Alternative Medical Facilities Proposed

We told you last week how the Army Corps of Engineers was touring facilities across Calhoun County. They were looking for places that could be used for alternate medical treatment facilities in case hospitals reached capacity with COVID-19 patients. The group has proposed using the Anniston City Meeting Center and the former Jacksonville Hospital in case the need arises.

Today, EMA Director Michael Barton said it does not look like those spaces will be needed after all. Barton added that he appreciated the group’s work and that it’s good to have a plan in place. He said he has not heard back from FEMA or the state on the report.