CalCo Man Facing Domestic Violence & Attempted Murder Charges

A Calhoun County man is accused of threatening to harm his girlfriend, child, and provoking a standoff with law enforcement. According to Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade, Charles Justin Allen is facing charges for Domestic Violence and two counts of Attempted Murder. Wade says that Allen assaulted his girlfriend and threatened to harm her and her son with a gun. Deputies responded to a call from a convenience store Alexandria from the woman who left the scene of the incident at a home on Lee Van Road to get help.



When deputies arrived at the home, Allen fired two shots at the deputies and threatened to harm everyone inside the home. Eventually, after hours of negotiations, deputies were able to get Allen to surrender peacefully and fortunately, no one was injured. Allen is currently in the Calhoun County Jail where he awaits bond.