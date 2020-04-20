First COVID-19 Death Reported in an Alabama Prison

The state Department of Corrections has reported the first COVID-19 related death in an Alabama prison. The inmate was a 66-year old man who was being housed at the Saint Clair Correctional Facility in Springville. The department of corrections has also confirmed that another inmate at the facility in addition to one at the Bullock County Correctional Facility have also tested positive for the virus.



Since their results came back positive, a group of inmates out of one dormitory at the Saint Clair facility is under quarantine and an entire dormitory at the Bullock facility has also been placed in quarantine. The department says other containment strategies are being implemented and masks are being sewed at two state prisons to be distributed to inmates.

