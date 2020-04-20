Helpful Tips for Shopping and Dining Locally
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Many businesses across the country are struggling to stay afloat during the current COVID-19 pandemic and that includes those right here in east Alabama. The Chamber of Gadsden- Etowah County wants to remind you that there are things you can do to help local businesses.
And of course, if you do order food from a local restaurant, you should consider tipping if you can, just like you would your server when you dine inside the restaurant.
