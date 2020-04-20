Statewide COVID-19 Update

Calhoun County EMA has confirmed two deaths are related to COVID-19 and one death is currently being investigated. There are now nearly 80 residents countywide who have been infected.

Statewide, there are now 5,078 confirmed COVID-19 cases. 163 deaths have been reported and 113 of those deaths have been confirmed to be related to the virus. There are 100 COVID-19 cases in Etowah County and seven confirmed deaths. 641 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized throughout the state.