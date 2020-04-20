Walmart Requiring Employees to Wear Face Masks
Monday, April 20, 2020
America’s largest retailers, Walmart and Sam’s Club, now requires all employees to wear face coverings during their shifts. This requirement is for employees working at stores, distribution and fulfillment centers as well as corporate offices.
The company has also reduced the number of customers who can enter stores at one time while also using floor markers to enforce the “6-feet apart” guidelines. Customers entering the stores are also encouraged to wear face coverings but it is not mandatory.
