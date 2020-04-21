Cedar Bluff Fire Victim Dies From Injuries
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
The victim of a mobile home fire in Cedar Bluff that happened over the weekend has died as a result of his injuries. The fire occurred on Railroad Avenue in Cedar Bluff Saturday night. When firefighters arrived at the scene, Royce McDaniel was found outside of the home lying on the ground suffering from third degree burns.
He was airlifted to UAB Medical Center in Birmingham. McDaniel was pronounced dead Monday as a result of his injuries.
