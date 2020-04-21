Community Members Celebrate Retired Calhoun County Sheriff’s Birthday

Since the nationwide pandemic, it has been harder for families and friends to celebrate birthdays with their loved ones. Social distancing didn’t stop many members of the community from celebrating the birthday of a beloved community leader. Law enforcement officers, Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade, and other members of the community came together to help celebrate former sheriff Larry Amerson’s 67th birthday today.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing, Amerson’s wife, Lisa, reached out to all his friends and colleagues to do a drive by their house to wish him a happy birthday. Amerson retired in 2016 after serving 42 years in public safety including 22 years with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. During his time as sheriff, Amerson also served as the President of the National Sheriff Association.