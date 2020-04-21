Congress Reaches Deal on $450B Small Business Package

After several days of negotiations, Congress has reached a deal on a package deal to continue to aid small businesses during the pandemic. A $450-billion package deal has been agreed upon and lawmakers are working to to pass it by unanimous consent.

Negotiators had been racing to reach a deal to secure small business relief before the Senate Convened but a dispute over how to handle the COVID-19 testing had held up the agreement. Last week, the government’s Emergency Small Business Lending Program ran out of the $349-billion set aside to help small businesses.