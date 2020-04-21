Georgia & Tennessee to Begin to Reopen Businesses; Some Local Mayors Disagree

Governors in a couple of neighboring states have announced the reopening of some businesses later this week. Georgia and Tennessee recently announced plans to open the state’s economy. Georgia’s governor announced that gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys, and tattoo parlors are allowed to reopen Friday as long as owners follow strict social distancing and hygiene requirements. By Monday, movie theaters can resume selling tickets and restaurants can return to limited dine-in service. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says this decision has nothing to do with politics and everything to do with economics.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee believes that for the good of the state, social distancing must continue, but the economic shutdown can not. The governor’s order overrides any attempt by local officials to impose stricter local decisions. However several local Mayors believe that it’s too soon for businesses to reopen.

The federal government’s top authority on infectious diseases, Doctor Anthony Fauci warned that if businesses resume too soon, a fresh spike in infections could occur. More than 19,000 people in Georgia have been infected with COVID-19 and more than 7,000 in Tennessee.