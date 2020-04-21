Gov. Ivey's Update on Reopening Alabama

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey says that she is carefully considering advice about when to reopen the state’s economy. Speaking today at a press conference in Montgomery, Governor Ivey stressed that she understands the urgency of reopening all businesses.

Governor Ivey said right now, she plans to keep a stay-at-home order in place through April 30 and will decide next week on what can reopen. Ivey stressed that the decisions will be driven by data and not the desire to hit a certain deadline. State Health Officer Scott Harris shared that the state has not yet met the federal government’s recommendation of 14 days of declining cases before proceeding to phase in reopenings.