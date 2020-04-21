Pets Still Need Veterinarian Care and Rabies Shot During Pandemic

As people are encouraged to continue being cautious about who you are coming into contact with during the COVID-19 pandemic, those with furry friends should also be cautious about what your pets are around as well. While this is a scary time for many humans, it is also a scary time for pets. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced little to no-contact with people outside your home. However, what should you do if your pet gets sick and needs medical attention?

This is also around the time where dogs should get their vaccines to protect them from rabies. Doctor Clanton also warns pet owners to be mindful of the heat as the temperature continues to rise over the next few weeks to ensure your pet is not getting overheated.