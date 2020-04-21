Public Library of Anniston Calhoun County Offering Walk-Up Assistance

The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County wants to remind residents that Walk-Up Assistance is still available during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Although the library building is closed until further notice, residents are encouraged to take advantage of the Walk-Up Assistance at the front door of the library.

A bell is attached to the front door that will notify workers that someone is in need of assistance. All materials, books, and other items will be passed through the book drop to avoid face-to-face contact. The library is open Monday through Friday during its regular business hours.