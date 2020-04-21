Publix Employees Now Required to Wear Masks
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Masks are now mandatory for Publix employees. The grocery chain recently announced the requirement and will be providing face covering for its employees. Associates who are in high-customer contact areas, like customer service, will also wear gloves.
The company says the policy will be in effect until the pandemic is over. The coronavirus has infected roughly 2.5 million people worldwide and has killed more than 42,000 people in the U.S.
