AL Counties Now Able to Apply for Funds to Cover Virus Related Election Expenses

Alabama counties will now be able to apply for reimbursements relating to future election expenses. The state has received more than $6.4 million from the COVID-19 stimulus package. The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office will match 20% of the funding in order to help counties prepare for and respond to election activities on July 14th and November 3rd. Counties will be reimbursed for election expenses that included masks, gloves, disinfectant spray and hand sanitizer.



Funds will also be set aside to reimburse Absentee Election Managers for the added work completed due to the lengthened absentee voting period. Secretary of State John Merrill says the department will continue to communicate with the local election officials in all 67 counties to safeguard the opportunity for voters to appear at the polls in-person on Election Day.