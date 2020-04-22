AL Department of Labor Disbursed Millions in Unemployment Compensations

The Alabama Department of Labor has disbursed more than $164.5 million in COVID-19 related unemployment compensation benefits. The money has been paid to more than 100,000 Alabamians over the period covering March

More than 50% of those funds were from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation that added $600 weekly in stimulus benefits to unemployed residents. Governor Kay Ivey says she is aware of the many issues residents are having filing for unemployment, and she assures that employees with the Department of Labor are doing everything they can to process claims in a timely manner.



While the Department of Labor is still processing hundreds of thousands of claims and call centers are still experiencing high call volumes, if you’re looking to track your unemployment claim, log on to uiclaimstracker.labor.alabama.gov to check the status of the claim.