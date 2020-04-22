Free COVID-19 Collection Clinic at Glen Addie Homes in Anniston

Governor Kay Ivey made the announcement Tuesday that Alabama’s “Stay at Home Order” will remain in place until April 30th. One community in Calhoun County is using this time to make sure residents who don’t have access to proper healthcare and testing, receive it.



Free testing was administered to residents in Anniston near Glen Addie Homes today through a partnership with the city, the Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center, and state Department of Public Health. Drive-up and walk-up tests were administered to anyone experiencing at least one symptom of the COVID-19 virus.

Nearly 90 tests were administered at the free testing site. Those who don’t have health insurance or a primary physician and test positive for the virus will be enrolled in the Saint Michael’s Medical Clinic’s free COVID Care Program. Infectious Disease Preventionist Kandi Williams wants to remind you of what to do if you or a loved one exhibit symptoms of COVID-19.



Another free testing site is scheduled for April 29th at Constantine Homes from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Patients must be symptomatic in order to get tested. For more information, contact the Alabama Health Department.

