Pleasant Valley High School Seniors Help Celebrate Student’s Birthday

Desirae Parker, a senior at Pleasant Valley High School, turned 18 on Tuesday, April 21. This special occasion having been disrupted by COVID-19 was not forgotten and disregarded by her friends. Following social distancing guidelines, her friends all gathered in their vehicles to do a quote “Drive-by Birthday Parade”.



With decorated vehicles they drove past her home while dancing to birthday music, honking horns, and shouting their individual birthday messages to her.